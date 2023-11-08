Telangana polls: EC, police searches on Congress candidate’s residence in Khammam

Election Commission of India officials and police on Wednesday, November 8, conducted searches at the house of former minister and Congress candidate from Khammam Assembly constituency, Tummala Nageswara Rao.

Two teams of the flying squads of the Election Commission and local police were searching the premises of the former minister in Khammam town to check if there was any violation of the model code of conduct. Nageswara Rao was not at the house at the time of the searches.

Nageswara Rao had resigned from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) recently to join the Congress party after he was denied ticket to contest the November 30 Assembly election.