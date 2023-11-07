Telangana polls: Congress releases third list, Revanth Reddy to face KCR in Kamareddy

The Congress on Monday, November 6, released its third list of 16 candidates for the upcoming November 30 Assembly elections. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy was named as the electoral candidate from Kamareddy, where he will face Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). Revanth was earlier also nominated from Kodangal. The party’s third list was delayed due to the return of ex-MP G Vivekanand, who on November 1, quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and rejoined the Congress. He has been allotted the Chennur seat, which the Communist Party of India (CPI) was expecting to get as part of its alliance with the Congress.

The CPI has finally settled for the Kothagudem MLA seat, apart from two MLC seats that will be given to them later as part of the seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress, said a senior CPI leader. The Congress’s third list also has named ex-minister Shabbir Ali for the Nizamabad (Urban) seat, which is believed to have about 30% of Muslim voters. This seat was earlier expected to be given to TPCC working president Mahesh Goud.