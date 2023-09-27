Telangana polls: Congress looking to score a win over AIMIM in Hyderabad

Even at the peak of its power in Telangana, the Congress was unable to make inroads electorally in Hyderabad’s Old City area. In an attempt to remedy this, the party has roped in former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and businessman Ali Masqati, hoping that the party’s Muslim leaders will finally be able to challenge the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in its bastion of Old City. Ali Masqati joined the Congress on September 17, and his entry into the grand old party might help show that it is serious about taking on the AIMIM. Ali’s father, Ibrahim Masqati, was a two-time AIMIM MLA and a TDP MLC.

The AIMIM, led by Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, has been winning seven seats in the city since 2009, as most of them are predominantly Muslim in terms of voters. Six of the seven constituencies – Chandrayangutta, Karwan, Malakpet, Bahadurpura, Charminar and Yakutpura – fall under Hyderabad’s Old City areas.

Nampally constituency is the only seat that falls outside it and has a sizeable chunk of non-Muslim voters (believed to be around 40%).

“We brought in Masqati to give the AIMIM a fight this time, but whether it will work depends on the party’s seriousness to win in the Old City. Our candidates have to be supported both monetarily and even for campaigning. Apart from the Old City seats, Nampally is a seat that we have a higher chance of winning against the AIMIM, as our candidate Feroz Khan lost the seat last time by about 10,000 votes,” a Congress leader told TNM.

Speaking to TNM, Ali Masqati said he had not decided which seat he would contest in the upcoming elections, slated to be held at the end of this year. “I will decide in some time and start my campaign soon,” he added. The Masqati family has some influence amongst the Muslim community in Hyderabad and runs a chain of dairy stores under Masqati Dairy. Ali’s father, Ibrahim Masqati, was a former two-time AIMIM MLA and joined the TDP in 2002.