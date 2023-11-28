Telangana polls: Cong candidates richest on average, BRS MLAs see highest rise in wealth

Across parties, among all candidates contesting this election, Congress leader Gaddam Vivekanand has the highest declared wealth of over Rs 606 crore. In BRS, it was again Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy with Rs 227.5 crore total wealth declared.

The Enforcement Directorate recently searched properties linked to former MP Vivek, over allegations that his team was transporting money from Hyderabad to Chennur, where he’s contesting from. He and his family control Visaka Industries Ltd, involved in various businesses, as well as the Telugu news channel V6. Vivek's assets have gone up by 127% since 2014, when he contested the Lok Sabha election from Peddapalli. He is the son of Congress leader and former Union Minister late G Venkatswamy. Vivek was with Congress earlier too, but joined BJP a few years ago and recently returned to Congress.



Among the BJP’s candidates, Ravi Kumar Yadav from Serilingampally has declared the highest total assets – over Rs 171 crore – followed by Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind who declared Rs 107 crore worth of assets, according to affidavit data compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms.