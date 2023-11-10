Telangana polls: CM KCR declares 2 houses, 62 acres of land, but no cars

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has declared that he has movable assets worth about Rs 17.83 crore in his name, and agricultural lands and other properties worth Rs 8.5 crore, in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India while filing his nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections on November 30. during the last election in 2018, CM KCR had declared fewer movable assets (Rs 10.40 crore), and a higher value of immovable assets (Rs 12.20 crore).
This time too, KCR has declared that he doesn’t have any cars or other vehicles in his name. But under the KCR-HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) entity, his family owns 14 agricultural vehicles including eight tractors, worth a total of Rs 1.16 crore. He has declared an annual income of Rs 1.60 crore for 2022-23, from his salary as Chief Minister and interest from banks. In 2018, he had declared annual income of Rs 1.10 crore as shown in income tax return filings.
KCR also declared that his wife Shobha has Rs 7.78 crore worth movable assets in the form of bank deposits (Rs 6.29 crore) and jewelry (Rs 1.49 crore). However, he has declared no immovable assets or properties in her name.
The KCR-HUF unit has movable assets worth Rs 9.81 crore, and properties worth Rs 15 crore on paper. While KCR himself owns houses in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills and in Karimnagar, the properties in KCR-HUF’s name include nearly 53 acres of agricultural land valued at Rs 1.35 crore, and nine acres of non-agricultural land valued at Rs 27 lakh, in and around Erravalli village of Siddipet district.
KCR’s assets also include cash worth Rs 2.96 lakh, deposits in bank accounts worth Rs 11.16 crore, investment worth Rs 2.31 crore and Rs 4.16 crore in Telangana Broadcasting Private Limited and Telangana Publications Private Limited, respectively, and gold and diamond jewelry worth Rs 17.4 lakh. He also has liabilities worth Rs 17.27 crore in the form of unsecured loans.