Telangana polls: CM KCR declares 2 houses, 62 acres of land, but no cars

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has declared that he has movable assets worth about Rs 17.83 crore in his name, and agricultural lands and other properties worth Rs 8.5 crore, in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India while filing his nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections on November 30. In comparison, during the last election in 2018, CM KCR had declared fewer movable assets (Rs 10.40 crore), and a higher value of immovable assets (Rs 12.20 crore).

This time too, KCR has declared that he doesn’t have any cars or other vehicles in his name. But under the KCR-HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) entity, his family owns 14 agricultural vehicles including eight tractors, worth a total of Rs 1.16 crore. He has declared an annual income of Rs 1.60 crore for 2022-23, from his salary as Chief Minister and interest from banks. In 2018, he had declared annual income of Rs 1.10 crore as shown in income tax return filings.