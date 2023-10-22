Telangana polls: BJP releases first list of 52 seats, Eatala to take on KCR in Gajwel

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, October 22, released its first list of 52 candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on November 30. BJP's Huzurabad MLA and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) minister Eatala Rajender, who had earlier expressed his intention to challenge Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), will get his chance to do that as the BJP is fielding him from both Huzurabad and Gajwel seats. KCR has been comfortably winning the Gajwel seat since 2014.

With an alliance with the actor-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan is in the offing, the BJP is all set to contest the elections. Pawan Kalyan had earlier announced that his party will contest from 32 out of the state’s 119 seats. The BJP had sought JSP’s support, and a deal will be finalised soon, TNM has learnt.

The BJP’s list also includes Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind. Bandi Sanjay, who is the former state BJP president, will contest from Karimnagar while Dharmapuri will contest from the Korutla segment. Hindutva-proponent and sitting Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh was also renominated, after the BJP high command formally revoked his suspension that was ordered last year.

Interestingly, the names of other important BJP leaders were absent from the first list. Former Congress Munugode MLA Komatireddy Venkatreddy, who switched to the BJP ahead of the Munugode bye-election last year, senior BJP leader and ex-Congress MLA from Gadwal DK Aruna, ex-Peddapalli MP Vivek Veeraswamy, ex-MP from Chevella Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, as well as former Musheerabad MLA and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman did not find their names in the first list. However, a BJP leader said that they will mostly find their names in the second list.

More importantly, BJP has nominated 12 women candidates in its fist list, which is more than the BRS’s entire list. The BRS is also one of the parties that had in the past demanded the Women’s Reservation Bill to be tabled in the Parliament, before it was eventually passed earlier this year. Of the total 119 seats, the BRS has allotted only seven tickets to women.

Out of the 52 candidates now announced, the BJP will contest from 14 reserved constituencies — eight Scheduled Caste and six Scheduled Tribe constituencies. Sitting Dubbaka MLA Raghunanandan Rao, who won the seat in a by-poll in 2020, is set to contest from the same constituency. Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy, who is the Kamareddy BJP in-charge, is set to face off KCR from Kamareddy constituency.

Former Jagtial Municipal chairman Boga Shravani, who resigned from the post and joined BJP alleging harassment from Jagtial BRS MLA Sanjay, was nominated for the Jagityal seat.

BJP Telangana president G Kishan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman met Pawan Kalyan earlier this week to discuss the alliance and seat sharing. The JSP had already announced that it will contest 32 seats in the upcoming elections, but the party is yet to announce the candidates. It is to be seen if the BJP will leave some seats for the JSP. Interestingly, the BJP here is not keen on joining hands with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), despite the TDP and JSP formally joining hands in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. BJP leaders from Telangana have unequivocally said that they do not want an alliance with the TDP.