Telangana polls: BJP MLA Raja Singh targets Muslims again, calls them ‘jihadists’

Branding Muslims as ‘jihadists’, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh on Tuesday, November 14, once again delivered a hate speech targeting the minority community. Addressing a group of people in Hyderabad’s Goshamahal, he also labelled the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party as “traitors who should be expelled from the country.” This is not the first time the Hindutva mascot has made hate speech, nor is this the first time that he has targeted the AIMIM. Raja Singh was given the Goshamahal ticket after months of suspense, as he had been suspended from the BJP. The move from BJP came after he released a video in which he made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, which almost led to riots.

At the meeting, Raja Singh claimed that there had been an increase in the minority vote bank and also alleged a rise in bogus votes in the Goshamahal constituency. “Hindu voters must unite and demonstrate strength at the polls to the minorities who slaughter beef, engage in love jihad and promote religious conversion. This is a battle of dharm (religion). We must work to make dharm win… I have been with you for protection from these jihadists for the past ten years," he said.

In another inflammatory statement, he said, "This election is a matter of life and death for me. And I am neither afraid of dying nor afraid of killing. Think twice before betraying me. Else it will cost you dearly."

The BJP MLA went on to further attack AIMIM leaders and said, “If the BJP forms the government in Telangana, whose feet will these leaders (AIMIM leaders) touch? We will throw these traitors out. We will not befriend the terrorists. They should be expelled from the country.”

He also accused the Muslims in Hyderabad’s Old City of waving their 'green flag' and alleged that Muslims, not only in the country but across the world, were sending money to defeat him.

The AIMIM in Telangana has been extending “friendly” support to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party since the state’s formation in 2014. The party has interestingly not fielded a candidate from Goshamahal in 2018 or 2023, which is something that the party’s detractors have often pointed out. The seat is believed to have about 30% Muslim voters. In 2018, Raja Singh was the only candidate who won from the BJP, as the BRS stormed to power by winning 88 out of 119 seats. The AIMIM retained its seven seats in Hyderabad, while the Congress and Telugu Desam Party, despite an alliance, could win just 19 and two seats each.

In 2022, Raja Singh objected to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show and slammed the BRS government for allowing him to perform in Hyderabad. He claimed that the comedian insulted Hindu gods and released the video in which he passed derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. It led to several protests by Muslim youth against him, following which he was arrested and also suspended from the BJP. Raja Singh spent nearly three months in jail and was granted bail on the condition that he refrain from posting derogatory content on social media. Raja Singh is known for his inflammatory remarks and has been booked in over 100 cases.