Telangana polls: Asaduddin Owaisi and Revanth Reddy accuse each other of being RSS agents

Goshamahal is also one of the seven constituencies under the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency. It was carved out of Maharajganj in 2008 following the delimitation exercise. Traditionally, AIMIM has never fielded a candidate in Goshamahal, which has a significant Muslim population along with the migrant communities from North India and Gujarat.

In 2009, Congress candidate Mukesh Goud had won from the constituency. But since then, the party could not make any impact in the constituency. BJP’s Raja Singh, known for his anti-Muslim speeches, has retained the seat since 2014. Raja Singh – suspended from the BJP over his comments against Prophet Muhammed – was recently inducted into the party and given the ticket to recontest from Goshamahal.

In the previous Assembly election, Raja Singh became the only BJP candidate to win the election from Goshamahal. He defeated BRS’s (then TRS) Prem Singh Rathore with a margin of nearly 20,000 votes. The Congress was relegated to a distant third position.

Besides this, the Congress party is also miffed with the AIMIM for allegedly trying to split the votes in Jubilee Hills, where former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin is contesting, representing the Congress. The AIMIM has nominated Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin to contest from Jubilee Hills.

According to Congress, the AIMIM had plans to field a candidate against the Congress party’s Muslim leader, Shabbir Ali. However, Revanth himself decided to contest from Kamareddy in a direct challenge to BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

On multiple occasions, Revanth Reddy has questioned why Asaduddin or his brother Akbaruddin were not contesting from the Goshamahal constituency against Raja Singh. “Under your Parliamentary constituency are seven Assembly constituencies, including Goshamahal. AIMIM’s headquarters, Darussalam, is located in Goshamahal. Why don’t you contest from there? What is your relationship with MLA Raja Singh?” Revanth Reddy asked recently.

According to Revanth Reddy, the AIMIM has been deliberately contesting elections in several states, like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, to split the votes to benefit the BJP.