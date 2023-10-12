Telangana polls: 4 Collectors, 13 IPS officers transferred for allegedly failing to curb money flow

In a major administrative shakeup ahead of the November 30 Assembly polls in Telangana, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, October 11, ordered transfer of four district Collectors, three Police Commissioners, 10 district Superintendents of Police and some other officials.

According to the Times of India, the transfers were made after the ECI during their recent visit to Hyderabad found that all the 17 officials “failed to curb cash flow, maintain purity of electoral rolls and ensure inducement-free elections.”

The poll panel has asked the state government to send a panel of officers by Thursday evening for making alternate appointments. It has also directed the state government not to assign any election related works to these officers till the completion of the ongoing poll process.

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued orders transferring Rangareddy Collector M.V. Bhoopal Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri Collector D. Amoy Kumar, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, and Nirmal Collector Varun Reddy.