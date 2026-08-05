Telangana police on lookout for basketball couch who sexually harassed minor

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The Telangana police are on the lookout for a basketball coach accused of sexually harassing a minor over the past two years. The coach, 30-year-old Prudhveeshwar Reddy, is accused of making obscene gestures, sexual and caste-based comments.

An FIR against Prudhveeshwar, who is also an official with the Telangana Basketball Association, was registered at Madhapur police station on July 24 after a zero FIR was registered earlier at RC Puram police station. According to the complainant, the victim’s mother, the accused routinely harassed her daughter whenever they were at tournaments.

The first incident allegedly occurred in February 2024 when the child was participating in a tournament in Jogulamba Gadwal district’s Utnoor. The mother alleged that Prudhveeshwar made vulgar gestures towards her daughter and other female students.

While outlining other instances, the complainant also stated that the accused repeatedly used “caste related derogatory comments and abusive language against minors.”

A case has been registered under section 75 (1) (iv) ( sexually coloured remarks) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) read with sections 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Prudhveeshwar is currently absconding. Investigation is underway to trace his whereabouts.