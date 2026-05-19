Telangana police move against 16 X handles over Hyderabad communal clash posts

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The Telangana police on Sunday, May 17, issued notice to 16 ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handles, including those of Hyderabad-based media outlets like The Siasat Daily and NewsMeter, for allegedly ‘promoting public unrest’ by publishing ‘inflammatory and communal content'.
The videos and photographs published by the handles pertain to the communal clash that took place between two groups in Hyderabad’s Gudimalkapur area after cow vigilantes
stopped a lorry driver alleging that he was illegally transporting cattle.
A clash broke out between two groups in Gudimalkapur on May 16, when cow vigilantes intercepted a lorry carrying plywood, claiming that it was transporting cattle. The vigilantes allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, and several people were injured in the incident.
The incident occurred in the Old City area of Hyderabad, which has a predominantly Muslim population.
The Telangana police notice drew criticism from Hyderabad-based activists who point out that some of the handles that received the notice were shedding light on the violence meted out to the lorry driver by cow vigilantes.
“I am raising the issue of hate & communal mobilisation being spread through social media by right-wing groups in Telangana, especially on Instagram. However, the police are not taking any action, and this notice clearly shows where the @hydcitypolice is focusing,” SQ Masood, a Hyderabad-based activist, stated.
“This content appears to contain inflammatory and communal narratives targeting specific communities and may contribute to public unrest, hatred, social disharmony and possible mob mobilisation,” the notice from the Telangana police’s Central Analysis Team read.
The notice also directed X to undertake ‘an immediate review of the reported posts/accounts and take appropriate action in accordance with applicable platform policies and community standards.’
The notice was issued under Sections 69 (A) and 79 (3) of the Information Technology (IT) Amendment Act and Sections 94 (empowers police officers to issue a summons or written order requiring any person to produce essential documents, electronic communications, or digital devices necessary for an investigation, inquiry, or trial) and 179 (empowers police investigating a case to summon in writing any person acquainted with the facts and circumstances of that case) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).