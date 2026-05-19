Telangana police move against 16 X handles over Hyderabad communal clash posts

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The Telangana police on Sunday, May 17, issued notice to 16 ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handles, including those of Hyderabad-based media outlets like The Siasat Daily and NewsMeter, for allegedly ‘promoting public unrest’ by publishing ‘inflammatory and communal content'.

The videos and photographs published by the handles pertain to the communal clash that took place between two groups in Hyderabad’s Gudimalkapur area after cow vigilantes

stopped a lorry driver alleging that he was illegally transporting cattle.

A clash broke out between two groups in Gudimalkapur on May 16, when cow vigilantes intercepted a lorry carrying plywood, claiming that it was transporting cattle. The vigilantes allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, and several people were injured in the incident.

The incident occurred in the Old City area of Hyderabad, which has a predominantly Muslim population.