Telangana: Police killed Shaik Riyaz in staged encounter, alleges family

The family of Shaik Riyaz (24), who was shot dead by the Telangana police in Nizamabad on October 20, has alleged that the police killed him in a staged ‘encounter’. They also alleged that the police constable, he is accused of killing, had been extorting their family, and that the police tortured them to find Riyaz’s whereabouts when he was on the run.

Riyaz had been accused of stabbing a police constable named Pramod when being taken to the police station in a bike theft case. After Pramod’s death, a massive manhunt was launched and Riyaz was caught. He was then taken to a hospital. The police alleged Riyaz snatched a weapon from a police officer and opened fire at the hospital, which led to the police shooting him dead.

Riyaz’s family-his mother Zareena Begum, wife Sanober Nazmeen, and two children aged seven and six–met Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Shivadhar Reddy on October 27.

In a complaint, Riyaz’s family alleged that constable Pramod had been extorting Riyaz by threatening to falsely implicate him in a theft case. Riyaz’s mother said Pramod demanded Rs 3 lakh but Riyaz ended up paying Rs 30,000 by pledging her gold jewelry.

They alleged that the day Pramod died, he wasn’t even on official duty when he met Riyaz. They sought details of his attendance records, the FIR and any order from a higher official to prove that he had picked up Riyaz to arrest him in an official capacity.

They also stressed that it was “highly irregular and suspicious” that Pramod had gone to arrest Riyaz without backup or an arrest warrant, while accompanied by his brother-in-law, a civilian, on a two-wheeler.

On October 17, Pramod was riding the bike while his relative was pillion-riding, and Riyaz was made to sit between them. According to the police, Riyaz allegedly attacked Pramod and his relative with a knife before fleeing.

After Pramod’s death, the DGP ordered a manhunt for Riyaz. Nine teams were formed to track him down and Riyaz was arrested two days later on October 19.

On October 18, Riyaz’s family alleged that a team of male and female police officers visited their house, detained them illegally, and tortured them for information about Riyaz’s whereabouts.

Riyaz’s mother and wife alleged that the police beat them with lathis, kicked them, put chilli powder in their eyes, inserted frogs in their clothes and hung them upside down. They also alleged that the police beat up Riyaz’s children and put chilli powder in their eyes.

The next day, when Riyaz was caught, police said that he attacked a man named Asif who tried to help the police nab him. Riyaz also suffered injuries and was shifted to the Nizamabad Government Hospital.

On October 20, the DGP said that Riyaz allegedly tried to flee from the police once again. He allegedly tried to snatch a weapon from the police and opened fire on the police, and he was shot dead. His family, however, alleges that he had been badly injured and wasn’t even able to walk.

“Later that night, the police handed over his dead body to us and forced us to bury it early in the morning at 6 am under pressure and without allowing a proper post-mortem examination,” Riyaz’s family said.

They have sought an independent investigation into Riyaz’s custodial death.

The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of Riyaz’s killing and had sought a report from the DGP by November 24. With Riyaz’s family now lodging a complaint with them, the TGHRC has asked the DGP for a detailed factual report by November 3. The Telangana State Minorities Commission has also sought a report from the DGP.