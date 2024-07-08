Telangana police book YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu for trivialising child sexual abuse

Following a wide internet outrage, the Telangana police has filed an FIR against Telugu YouTuber and content creator Praneeth Hanumantu for his sexually coloured remarks on the reel of a man and a child, posing as father and daughter. Reacting to the video, Praneeth and his friends –who go by the pseudonyms Burra Yuvaraju, Adi, and Dallas Nageshwar Rao– aired a live stream on his YouTube channel named ‘Phanumantu’, sexualising the duo’s relationship. The video has now been made ‘private’ by Praneeth, whose channel has almost 1,82,000 subscribers, preventing viewing access. But some clips from his live stream were shared on social media platform X by netizens, with many seeking strict action against the YouTubers for normalising child sexual abuse.

The campaign gained momentum after actor Sai Dharam Tej, nephew of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan, sought the intervention of Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, on Sunday, July 7. Praneeth is reportedly the son of IAS officer H Arun Kumar, who is working as Special Commissioner of Agriculture, Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the YouTuber is based out of Andhra Pradesh.

“This is beyond gruesome, disgusting, and scary. Monsters like these go unnoticed on the very much utilised social platform doing child abuse in the disguise of so-called Fun & Dank. Child Safety is the need of the hour..” Sai Dharam Tej wrote on X, appealing to the governments of both states to initiate action.