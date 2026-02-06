Telangana police arrest four, say property feud led to lawyer Swapna’s killing

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Telangana police have arrested four people in connection with the murder of lawyer G Swapna Kumari, identifying her brother Raju as the prime accused. Police said the murder was carried out over a property dispute.

The other accused have been identified as V Veeresh, K Shiva Lingam and E Sandeep. All four were arrested on the night of Wednesday, February 4.

According to investigators, Raju allegedly promised half an acre of land each to two of the co-accused in exchange for their help in killing his sister. Swapna Kumari was a resident of Kethireddypally near Moinabad town.

Chevella Deputy Commissioner of Police Yogesh Gautam told the media that a dispute over the division of four acres of land triggered the crime, as the land’s market value is estimated to be between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore.