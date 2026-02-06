Telangana police arrest four, say property feud led to lawyer Swapna’s killing

Follow TNM's for news updates and story links.
The Telangana police have arrested four people in connection with the murder of lawyer G Swapna Kumari, identifying her brother Raju as the prime accused. Police said the murder was carried out over a property dispute.
The other accused have been identified as V Veeresh, K Shiva Lingam and E Sandeep. All four were arrested on the night of Wednesday, February 4.
According to investigators, Raju allegedly promised half an acre of land each to two of the co-accused in exchange for their help in killing his sister. Swapna Kumari was a resident of Kethireddypally near Moinabad town.
Chevella Deputy Commissioner of Police Yogesh Gautam told the media that a dispute over the division of four acres of land triggered the crime, as the land’s market value is estimated to be between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore.
Swapna was attacked on Wednesday morning when she went to the disputed land along with her mother Venkatamma and a surveyor. Raju, who was driving a Toyota Innova rammed into his sister. She was then attacked with sickles by Raju and the other accused.
The accused fled after the attack, and Swapna was declared brought dead at a hospital in Moinabad.
Police said Swapna had earlier filed complaints in November 2025 and January 2026, alleging that unknown persons had rammed into her with a bulldozer and a car. Investigators are now probing whether the arrested accused were involved in those earlier attacks.