Telangana phone tapping case: Will cooperate if summoned by SIT, says K Kavitha

Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha said on Monday, February 2, that if the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged phone-tapping case during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led government, summons her, she would appear before the team and cooperate.

Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) reiterated that she suspects her and her husband’s phones were tapped too.

“If the SIT issues notice, I will appear before it and cooperate in the investigation,” she said while replying to a query posed at a press conference. The former MLC said that she expects KCR to clarify what transpired during the examination by the SIT.

KCR was examined by the SIT for nearly five hours on Sunday at his residence in Hyderabad in connection with the case relating to the alleged tapping of phones of several individuals during the BRS' rule.