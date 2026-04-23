Telangana pays ex-gratia to families of Gig workers who died on duty​

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The government of Telangana has paid ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of three Gig workers who lost their lives while on duty.​

Labour and Mines Minister G. Vivek Venkatswamy on Wednesday handed over ex-gratia cheques to the family members of the Gig workers. The assistance has been provided through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).​

The minister personally handed over cheques to the families of gig workers Lokurthi Naresh, G. Shyam Sundar, and Ahmed Bin Abdul Khader.​

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Telangana government, inspired by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s vision, has stood firmly by gig workers and passed the Gig Workers Welfare Bill in the Assembly.​

He reiterated that gig workers require such protection and a strong social safety net.​

He assured that the state government would stand by every worker in times of distress. Whether gig workers or hamalis (porters), all workers deserve support and protection from the government, he said.

The minister appreciated the role of the gig workers’ union, noting that their continuous follow-up with labour department officials made this initiative possible.​

He reiterated that the government will never neglect gig workers and weaker sections and will always remain committed to safeguarding their rights and welfare.​

The state Assembly on March 30 passed the Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026.​

It introduced a structured system to provide social security and legal recognition to thousands of platform-based gig workers.​

The Bill mandates the creation of a dedicated Social Security and Welfare Board to register workers and oversee benefits. Each registered worker will be assigned a unique ID, enabling better tracking of benefits and ensuring transparency across platforms.​

App-based delivery, mobility, and service workers will be brought under a structured welfare and social security framework.​

If gig workers are not protected, penalties will be levied on aggregators. Aggregators are also required to contribute 1 to 2 per cent of their transaction value to the welfare fund, which will be used to finance insurance, accident cover, pensions, and maternity benefits.​

A structured grievance redressal mechanism will also be developed, with platform-level committees and district authorities empowered to resolve disputes.​

Digital platform companies will be required to regularly submit operational data. Strict penalties have been outlined for non-compliance, with fines increasing for repeated violations to ensure compliance.​

The companies will also have to clearly inform workers about payments and deductions.​

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