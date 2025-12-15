Telangana panchayat polls: Congress-backed candidates lead again in 2nd phase

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Continuing its impressive performance in Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana, the ruling Congress party won a majority of seats in the second phase.

Out of 4,333 Sarpanch posts for which elections were held on Sunday, December 14, Congress-backed candidates bagged 2,216 seats.

The main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) stood second with 1,177 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was distant third with 259 seats. Independents and others won 619 seats.

Results were declared for 4,271 seats till 11 pm on Sunday.

Polling was held on Sunday for 3,911 Sarpanch posts and 29,917 Ward Member posts in 193 mandals.

The polling, which began at 7 am under tight security, concluded at 1 pm. The counting of votes was taken up from 2 pm.

Out of 57.22 lakh voters (29.26 lakh female and 27.96 lakh male), 85.86 percent cast their votes to decide the fate of 12,782 candidates for Sarpanch posts and 71,071 for Ward Member posts.

Under the second phase of elections, the State Election commission (SEC) had issued notification for 4,333 Sarpanch posts and 38,350 Ward Member posts. Of them candidates for 415 Sarpanch and 8,307 Ward Members were elected unopposed. No nominations were filed for 108 Ward Member posts.

Elections were not conducted in two Gram Panchayats and 18 Wards.

The SEC had deployed 4,593 returning officers, 30,661 employees for conducting the second phase of elections. A total of 2,489 micro-observers were appointed to oversee the poll process.

The first phase polls were held on December 11 and 3,834 Sarpanches, 27,346 Ward Members and 3,347 Upa Sarpanches were elected. While 56,19,430 were registered voters, 45,15,141 exercised their franchise registering 84.28 percent turnout.

The ruling Congress party claimed a sweeping lead in the first phase with the victory of 2,864 Congress-backed candidates in the Sarpanch elections. Congress-supported candidates won 67.63 per cent of the total 4,235 sarpanch seats. BRS-backed candidates won 1,143 seats (26.99 per cent), BJP-supported candidates bagged 185 seats (4.37 per cent), while independents and others accounted for 43 seats (1.02 per cent).

As per the notification issued by the State Election Commission last month, the panchayat elections will be held in three phases on December 11, 14 and 17 for 12,728 Sarpanch posts and 1,12,242 Ward Member posts.

A total 1.66 crore votes in rural areas are eligible to cast their votes in these elections.

The Telangana Cabinet last month decided to conduct only Gram Panchayat elections in December as the Rs 3,000 crore grant, which should come from the Centre, will lapse by March 31, 2026.

Elections for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and municipal corporations will be held after the High Court's final orders on 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs).

In October, the High Court struck down a government order providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local bodies but allowed conduct of the elections with a 50 per cent cap on total reservation for all sections.