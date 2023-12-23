Telangana offers 60-90% discount on traffic challans: Details

The new Congress government in Telangana on Friday announced a heavy discount on pending traffic challans across the state. People who have pending challans against their vehicles can clear them as a one-time settlement from December 26 to January 10.

The government has offered a 90% discount for push carts. The owners will have to pay only 10% of the challan amount while the remaining 90% will be waived off. The same discount is offered for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) drivers.

For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, 80% of the challan amount is waived off. The discount in the case of cars and other light motor vehicles and trucks and other heavy motor vehicles is 60%.