Telangana: Nurse allegedly injects toilet cleaner in husband’s IV, kills him

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A nurse allegedly injected toilet cleaning liquid into her husband’s intravenous (IV) line after an attempt to kill him by pushing him off a rooftop in Telangana’s Nizamabad district failed. The accused, Sandhya is alleged to have planned the murder along with her partner Anil and his friend Venkat Sai.

Police officials probing the case stated that Sandhya’s attempt to kill her husband Prashant was driven by an extramarital relationship.

Police alleged that the first attempt was made after the three accused got Prashant drunk after which Anil and Venkat Sai allegedly assaulted him before pushing him off the rooftop of his house. Prashant sustained serious injuries but survived the fall. The accused allegedly convinced him that he had accidentally fallen because he was drunk and got him admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police alleged that Sandhya exploited her medical training as a nurse at a private hospital to inject toilet cleaning liquid into Prashant’s intravenous (IV) line while he was undergoing treatment after the fall. Investigators suspect the toxic substance caused his death.

The case came to light after Prashant’s mother became suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his death and filed a complaint on July 1, prompting a police investigation.

During questioning, police said Venkat Sai allegedly confessed to helping Anil push Prashant off the rooftop during the first attempt on his life.

Following the investigation, Sandhya, Anil and Venkat Sai were arrested and produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody. Police said a forensic examination is underway to establish the exact cause of death, and further investigation into the case is ongoing.