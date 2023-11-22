Telangana Muslim JAC to support Congress, says BRS didn’t fulfil minority demands

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Muslim organisations in Telangana has announced their support for the Congress party in the 2023 Assembly elections. In a press release on Tuesday, November 21, the JAC stated that the decision was taken in response to the Muslim community's discontent with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) unfulfilled promises. The JAC accused the BRS government of ignoring its obligations to Muslims because of its political pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The JAC, which was established two years ago, published a Muslim Declaration in three languages on July 9, 2023, including a list of 22 demands meant to promote the development and growth of the Muslim community. The Muslim Declaration was released by civil rights activist Professor G Haragopal and the late managing editor of Siasat Urdu magazine, Zahiruddin Ali Khan.

"The JAC released the Telangana Muslim Declaration, which highlights the importance of fulfilling the commitments made to the Muslim community. The BRS made no attempt at all to get in contact with the Muslim JAC delegates. The manifesto, which was released subsequent to the elections, fails to address the demands put forth by the Muslim JAC. Reservation of 12% to minorities is also being overlooked,” the press release said.