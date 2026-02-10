Telangana municipal polls: CM Revanth Reddy urges people to reject hate politics

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, February 9, appealed to voters to reject hate politics in the February 11 municipal elections in the state. Addressing a press conference, he launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of practising divisive politics and stoking communal hatred.

The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP was using leaders of some parties, like AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, as a ‘political scarecrow’ to get votes. He remarked that the BJP is obsessed with Asaduddin Owaisi. “They claim to chant Lord Ram’s name, but every day invoking Asaduddin Owaisi. Their lifeline is Asaduddin Owaisi,” he said.

“AIMIM is also a political party in the democracy. It contested elections in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states. How long are you going to seek votes by projecting them as a ghost?” he asked.

The Congress leader alleged that this is proof of the BJP’s political bankruptcy.