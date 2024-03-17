Telangana: MP Ranjith Reddy, MLA Danam Nagender quit BRS, join Congress

In a significant blow to the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, Chevella MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender announced their resignation from the party on Sunday, March 17 and joined the ruling Congress. With this, four members of the BRS have quit the party in the past two days.

A day earlier, Warangal MP Pasunoori Dayakar also quit the BRS and joined the Congress while Aroori Ramesh, a former MLA from the Wardhannapet constituency (reserved for Scheduled Caste), also resigned from the BRS and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a statement, MP Ranjith Reddy said that he decided to quit due to “evolving political circumstances”. “I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency. Due to evolving political circumstances, I have made this difficult decision to submit my resignation (sic),” the MP stated.