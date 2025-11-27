Telangana MP Bandi Sanjay offers Rs 10 lakh to panchayats for unanimous BJP win

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has offered Rs 10 lakh in funds for villages in his Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency if they unanimously elect a BJP-backed candidate in the upcoming Telangana gram panchayat polls to be held in December.

The BJP MP noted that he had access to Members of Parliament Local Area Development Division (MPLADS) funds – a scheme under which each MP can suggest works of up to Rs 5 crore in their constituency.

“As a Union Minister, I’ll secure even more central funds to strengthen panchayat development,” Bandi Sanjay said.

He also warned that if a BRS or Congress-backed candidate wins, “new funds will not come, and even central funds may get diverted.”

He alleged that under the previous BRS and the present Congress governments, funds were promised to panchayat office bearers elected unanimously but not delivered.

Several states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, have offered cash incentives ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh to panchayats that elect their sarpanch and members unanimously. The practice is intended to save election expenditure and prevent political animosity during the elections. However, these funds are promised for any candidate elected unanimously, not just those associated with a particular political party.

In Telangana, the previous BRS government had offered a cash incentive for such unanimously elected panchayats in 2019. Many sarpanches had expressed discontent over the subsequent delay in releasing these funds.

Bandi Sanjay, however, has promised to make an effort to bring Union government funds to only those panchayats that unanimously elect a BJP-backed candidate.

“If your village elects a BJP-supported sarpanch unanimously in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, I will directly fund Rs 10 lakh for that village’s development – no delays, no excuses,” he said.