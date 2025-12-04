Telangana Minister son’s construction firm named in land encroachment case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Cyberabad police have booked Raghava Constructions, a construction firm owned by Ponguleti Harsha Reddy, son of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in an alleged land grab case.

Raghava Constructions, owned by Ponguleti Harsha Reddy, was named by the accused who allegedly trespassed on to a property in Gandipet with excavator machines, damaging some structures and assaulting the caretakers appointed by the complainant. The incident took place on November 29.

A counter complaint was also registered, with both parties accusing each other of encroaching on the property.

Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti has distanced himself from the dispute amid reports that his son was also present at the site during the scuffle. He said that neither he nor his family’s construction firm were connected to the property dispute.

The dispute occurred at the Vattinagulapally village in Gandipet on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on land worth nearly Rs 300 crore that is reportedly stuck in a family dispute.



According to the initial complaint by Pallavi Shah, on November 29 around midnight, nearly 70 men arrived at the property with four JCB excavators, most of them wearing masks. She alleged that the men physically assaulted her three staff members, and despite a court injunction order on the property, they demolished a ‘gaushala’, the security guard’s shelter and some electric fans.

Her complaint alleged that the men were associated with New Gen Builders, run by Sudhir Shah, Avinav Shah, Akshay Shah, and Amrit Shah. It said that the men claimed they were directed to trespass on the property by Akshay, Prashant and Avinav, and “further mentioned the name of Raghava Construction.”

In the counter-complaint, Akshay Shah alleged that Pallavi Shah and others were the ones who tried to trespass on to the land with excavators on the evening of November 30.