Telangana minister slams PM Modi for his comments on Mahalakshmi scheme

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday, May 18 criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his claim that the low patronage in Telangana metro was due to the state government’s Mahalakshmi scheme providing free bus rides for women.

Prabhakar said that PM Modi could not digest the fact that women were travelling free of cost, adding that the PM was “lowering his image” by addressing trivial matters.

In an interview with the India Today group, PM Modi had criticised the Telangana government’s free bus scheme for women. "You build a metro in a city and then to win elections in the same city you promise free bus rides to women. This means you are taking away 50% of your metro passengers," Modi said.