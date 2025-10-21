Telangana minister Konda Surekha meets CM Revanth Reddy amid rift

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana’s Endowment and Forest Minister Konda Surekha met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, October 20, days after the police search for her sacked Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on the allegations of extortion had kicked up a storm in the ruling Congress.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud took Surekha and her husband Konda Murali to the Chief Minister’s residence in an attempt to defuse the tension caused by the arrival of a police team at the minister’s house in search of OSD N Sumanth, and the allegations made by the minister’s daughter Sushmita against the Chief Minister and some senior leaders.

The Deputy CM and state Congress chief took Surekha and her husband Murali to the Chief Minister’s residence for Diwali greetings.

AICC had taken serious note of the incident that happened at Surekha’s residence in Hyderabad on the night of October 15 when a police team had reached there to arrest Sumanth, whose contract as the minister’s OSD was terminated by the government following allegations that he threatened the management of a cement factory with a gun for extortion.

Surekha’s daughter Sushmita had refused to allow the police team into the house, asking them to produce an arrest warrant. She had a heated argument with the police officers who were in plain clothes.

Sumanth, who was present in the house, allegedly left in a car with the minister.

Talking to mediapersons, Sushmita had alleged that Sumanth was booked to target her parents. She made serious allegations against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, his advisor Vem Narender Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. She alleged that her parents were being targeted as they belong to a backward class.

There are allegations that Sumanth threatened an official with a gun for extortion. This incident allegedly happened in Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s constituency, Huzurnagar.

However, Sushmitha said when they enquired with the Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, he said Uttam Kumar Reddy had lodged a complaint but the minister denied making any complaint.

She claimed that the Chief Minister’s close aide Rohin Reddy was also present at the meeting with the cement firm and wanted to know why no action was taken against him.

Sushmitha expressed apprehension that those behind the alleged conspiracy may try to force Sumanth to give a statement that he threatened the cement firm employee at the instance of her parents.

Surekha too had alleged that attempts were being made to create problems for her.

Embarrassed by the episode, AICC had intervened to direct both minister Surekha and her daughter not to speak to the media.