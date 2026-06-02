Telangana minister demands Pawan Kalyan to apologise before holding public meeting

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Telangana’s minister for transport and backward classes welfare Ponnam Prabhakar demanded that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan apologise to people of Telangana before organising a public meeting here.

Reacting to reported plans of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena to hold a public meeting titled ‘Nava Nirmana Sabha’ in Hyderabad, the minister said on Monday that the actor-politician should first apologise for what he called hurting Telangana's self-respect.

The Congress leader also alleged that Pawan Kalyan is trying to push the BJP’s agenda in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference, Ponnam Prabhakar recalled the reported remark of Pawan Kalyan that if the people of Telangana cast an eye, the coconut trees of Konaseema will wither away.

He questioned the motive behind the public meeting and claimed that Pawan Kalyan had once stated that if Telangana state is formed, he would stop eating for 11 days.

Stating that people of Telangana have love for Andhra Pradesh, Ponnam Prabhakar made it clear they would not tolerate any insults.

The minister stated that anyone can want to participate in the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, but no one was ready to listen to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister if he comes here and holds ‘Nava Nirmana Sabha’

He remarked that Pawan Kalyan has started acting to pollute the atmosphere in Telangana. He alleged that the Jana Sena leader entered into a secret deal with the BJP to speak in a manner that incites hatred in Telangana.

Ponnam Prabhakar also stated that no real son of Telangana would go to a meeting of a person who insulted Telangana.

He asked why ‘Nava Nirmana Sabha’ was not being held in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. “If under the BJP’s direction, you incite hatred and provoke divisions in Telangana, we won't sit quiet,” he said.

In December last year, Telangana’s cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had warned that Pawan Kalyan's movies would not be allowed to be released in theatres in Telangana if he failed to apologise over his "insulting" remarks about Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan had reportedly blamed the "evil eye" for "dying" coconut trees in the development of the Konaseema region, known for lush green fields.

The Jana Sena leader, who visited the region to inspect the coconut trees damaged by seawater from a drain, blamed it on "evil eye". He was allegedly referring to the bifurcation of the state.

His remarks had evoked a strong reaction from leaders in Telangana.