Telangana minister Azharuddin urges voters to remain alert during SIR

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Telangana’s minister for minorities welfare, Mohammed Azharuddin, on Wednesday urged people to remain alert during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

He said names of a large number of voters belonging to minorities were deleted during SIR in states like West Bengal, Assam and Bihar.

He said that SIR has caused a lot of damage in those states.

The minister said the Congress party was making efforts to ensure that no genuine voter is deleted from the voter list. He urged people to remain alert during the process and submit all necessary documents so that their names are not deleted.

Azharuddin was interacting with media persons after receiving representations from people at Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the state Congress.

The minister said he received over 200 representations. “People came with their problems and concerns. I tried to resolve them by speaking to the officials concerned,” he said. He claimed that 50 grievances were redressed immediately after talking to the district Collector.

The former Indian cricket captain said that the Congress government is working for the poor people. He was all praise for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, saying he was working hard for the development of Telangana.

Azharuddin said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud is holding a good programme at Gandhi Bhavan.

Every week, Telangana ministers meet people at Gandhi Bhavan to receive petitions and address their grievances. TPCC chief initiated the programme, known as the "Prajalatho Mukhamukhi" (Face-to-Face), in 2024.

The minister said Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders were criticising the Congress government just because they are in the opposition. He alleged that BRS leaders were making baseless allegations to divert public attention.

On the fee reimbursement issue, Azharuddin said the arrears were due to the inefficiency of the previous government. He claimed that the Congress government is trying to resolve this problem.