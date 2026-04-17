Telangana Min urges LS Speaker to expunge Tejasvi Surya’s remarks on state formation

Telangana’s Minister for Transport and Backwards Classes Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to expunge the controversial remarks made by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Telangana’s formation from official records and to take strict action, including cancellation of his membership.

In a letter submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the minister strongly objected to Surya’s remarks made during the debate on the bills for women’s reservation.

The minister stated that the MP compared the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and creation of Telangana state with the partition of India and formation of Pakistan.

“This analogy is not only factually untenable but also deeply insensitive and inappropriate in the context of parliamentary discourse,” Ponnam Prabhakar wrote.

He mentioned that the formation of Telangana was the outcome of a democratic constitutional process that reflected the legitimate aspirations of its people.

He added that equating this with the violent and traumatic partition of the nation diminishes the sanctity of that process and disregards the sentiments of the people of Telangana.

He further stated that such comparisons are unnecessary and risk fostering regional discord, misrepresenting historical and constitutional realities, and undermining the spirit of unity and cooperative federalism that underpins democracy.

Ponnam Prabhakar urged the Speaker to order the expunction of the remarks and to direct the MP to tender an unconditional apology to the Lok Sabha and the people of Telangana.

He also requested the Speaker to take suitable action against Surya, including disqualification from the Lok Sabha.