Telangana Min KTR gets Apple warning about state-sponsored surveillance on phone

KT Rama Rao (KTR), the Information Technology Minister of Telangana, has received a warning message from Apple about state-sponsored surveillance of his phone. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA is the third politician from Telangana to receive this warning. Other politicians from Telangana who got this message include All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asadudidn Owaisi and President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Revanth Reddy. Telangana is scheduled to have its Assembly Elections on November 30.

KTR received the warning message from Apple hours after politicians from Opposition parties and journalists received similar messages. This includes Mahua Moitra from Trinamool Congress, Shashi Tharoor from Congress CPI(M)’s General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena, and Raghav Chaddha from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), among others. At least three staff members from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s office have also received the warning messages.

Journalists who received the warning message from Apple include the founder of The Wire Siddharth Varadarajan, resident editor of the Deccan Chronicle Sriram Karri, and Revathi, an independent journalist. Both Sriram and Revathi are from Telangana as well.