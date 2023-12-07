Telangana: MDs of electricity bodies resign after Congress victory

Within a week of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) losing power in Telangana to the Congress, two senior officials from two different state electricity bodies resigned.

Prabhakar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) and Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TS-Transco), resigned on Monday, December 4 while A Gopal Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL), quit on December 7. Both of them, known to be close to the previous chief minister, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), resigned from their posts immediately after the Congress victory.

Prabhakar Rao had taken on the role of CMD of TS Genco on June 5, 2014, and taken charge as the CMD of Transco on October 25 the same year. Initially given a two-year term by the BRS government, his tenure was extended from 2016 onwards.

Meanwhile, Gopal Rao served as the CMD of TSNPDCL at Warangal for seven years after he was appointed by the Telangana government in 2016.