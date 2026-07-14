Telangana man who killed six people found dead, police find confession video on phone

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Parvathi Rajkumar, an accused in a POCSO case, who killed six people including a minor girl while out on bail, was found dead on July 13, the Telangana police said.

Police had been looking for him since July 10.

He went absconding after killing a 17-year-old girl, her mother Lakshmi, her grandmother Rukkamma, his own wife Saritha, and their two sons, four-year-old Parikshit, and 18-month-old Daivikshit.

The police found a bottle of herbicide next to Rajkumar’s body, discovered on the outskirts of Penjarla village in Rangareddy district, around 30 kilometers from Shabad where the murders happened. He is believed to have died by suicide, though police said the cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination.

Future City Commissioner of Police told reporters that a confession video was found on Rajkumar’s phone recorded hours before the murders at 4.55 pm on July 10.

In the video, Rajkumar announced his intention to kill all six victims, and indicated that he would end his life too. He claimed he was in a relationship with the minor and intended to marry her. He blamed the minor’s family for allegedly extorting him by threatening to reveal the relationship to his wife and others, and damage his reputation. He claimed he was in debt because of them, had sold his land for them, and had nothing left to give his children.

The Commissioner, however, said that Rajkumar had a habit of online gambling. He had at least 16 SIM cards and multiple phones that he seemed to have used for online betting, the Commissioner said, adding that he was in debt of nearly Rs 2 crore, and his mental state was disturbed because of this.

Rajkumar had gone to the minor’s house in Shabad, Rangareddy district, on the night of July 10, and stabbed her mother Lakshmi and grandmother Rukkamma to death. He took the girl to the nearby Daivalaguda village, where he killed her and left her body by a lake. He also killed his wife Saritha and their two sons, Parikshit and Daivikshit, in their house a few hundred metres from the lake. Police said it was unclear whether he killed the girl first or his family.

Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi had earlier told the media that Rajkumar had called his father Arun Kumar and confessed that he had killed six people, adding that he intended to die by suicide, and switched his phone off.

The minor girl’s mother had lodged a complaint with the Shabad police on May 16, alleging that Rajkumar had been stalking and harassing her daughter. The complaint said that on May 16, Rajkumar turned up at the girl’s college in Shamshabad and allegedly tried to take her away. When her mother stopped him, Rajkumar allegedly threatened to kill both of them.

The Commissioner said that Rajkumar went absconding immediately after the POCSO case was registered, and was eventually granted anticipatory bail.

After the murders, the girl’s maternal uncle Naresh alleged that the Shabad police neglected their complaints about Rajkumar’s threats and did not take the investigation seriously. Amid public outrage, Sub-Inspector T Ramesh was suspended for lapses during the investigation of the POCSO case.

Helplines

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726