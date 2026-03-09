Telangana: Man kills his three minor daughters by throwing them in lake in Kamareddy

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A man in Telangana’s Kamaraeddy district killed his three minor daughters by throwing them into the lake as he was unable to raise them due to financial problems, police said on Sunday, March 8. The bodies of Ayat (7) and Mariyam (5) were recovered from the lake on Saturday night, while the body of Shifat (8) was pulled out on Sunday morning.

Police have arrested Ismail, an autorickshaw driver, who was remanded to judicial custody on Sunday. The accused had approached the police to lodge a missing complaint after throwing them into the lake. On suspicion, police interrogated him, during which he confessed to the crime.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Chaitanya Reddy on Sunday revealed the details of the case at a news conference. She said that the parents of the three children came to the police station at 3:30 pm on Saturday to complain that the children had not been seen since 10 am. Police had constituted five teams to trace the missing children in the surrounding areas. The photographs of the missing children were also circulated on social media.