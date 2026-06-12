Telangana man held for sexually assaulting, then pushing 12-year-old girl off fourth floor

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A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and pushed off the fourth floor of a residential building by a 49-year-old man in Telangana’s Khammam district on June 6. The alleged assault came to light after the child was rushed to hospital for her injuries from the fall. She is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Speaking to local media, the child’s parents said that they were unaware that she had allegedly been assaulted until two days later. “When she was admitted to the hospital, my brother met and asked her what happened. That is when she finally opened up about the details,” the mother said.
The mother also said that the child has sustained severe injuries to her spine and fractures on both her arms. The Khammam two-town police have registered a case against the accused Mohammed Ghouse under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The accused has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody. NIMS Director Dr Rahul Devaraj said on June 11 that the child has been admitted under the Aarogyasri scheme which will cover the full cost of her treatment.
“Her condition is currently stable and her health is being monitored,” he added.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Harish Rao and former minister Sunitha Lakshma Reddy visited the victim at the hospital on June 11. Harish Rao said that the state government must constitute a fast track court and ensure the harshest punishment possible for the accused.
He also accused the state government of allowing law and order to deteriorate. Referring to incidents of child sexual abuse in Yalal, Bomraspet, Basheerabad, Mominpet and Nirmal, Harish Rao added the increase in such crimes reflected the government’s failure to ensure children’s safety.