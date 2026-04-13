Telangana man allegedly rigs live wire at mother-in-law's door to electrocute her

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A man in Telangana allegedly tried to kill his mother-in-law by setting up a live electric wire in front of her door, so she would trip on it and get electrocuted. According to a police complaint, Mallareddy (43) allegedly tried to electrocute Rajavva (60) for sheltering his wife Padma, who ran away from him taking their two children after he threatened to kill her with an axe.

The incident happened in Jagadevpeta village of Velgatur mandal in Jagtial district. When Rajavva woke up on the morning of April 11, Sunday, and stepped out of her house, her legs got entangled in a wire which caused a tingling sensation, according to her complaint to the Velgatur police.

Rajavva found electric wires tied to two iron rods near the entrance. The wires were connected to an electric pole, the complaint said. She alleged that her son-in-law, Mallareddy, placed them in an attempt to kill her.

Mallareddy has been married to Rajavva’s daughter Padma for 25 years and they have two children together. Over the past few days, the couple had been having marital disputes, and Mallareddy even threatened to kill Padma while holding an axe, according to the complaint.

Padma left her husband out of fear and went to her maternal uncle’s house along with her children. Since then, Mallareddy, who believed that Rajavva had advised her daughter to leave him, had abused her and threatened to kill her, Rajavva alleged.

Velgatur police booked Mallareddy for attempted murder and arrested him.