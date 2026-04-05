Telangana man allegedly kills twin daughters because he wanted boy child

A man in Telangana allegedly killed his four-year-old twin daughters – Geethanshi and Geethanvitha – out of resentment because he wanted a son. Mounika, the girls’ mother, told the media that her husband Srisailam had been harassing her ever since she gave birth to girls.

A resident of Jubilee Nagar in Karimnagar, Srisailam married Mounika in 2020. She got pregnant within a year, and when the sonogram showed that she was having twins, Sriailam and his family allegedly harassed her to get an abortion. Police said it was unclear whether the sex of the fetuses was illegally determined at this point.

“Mounika insisted on having the twins. She returned to her maternal home and gave birth to the two girls. Mounika told us he often threatened her saying he would get rid of the girls. Our investigation also revealed that he resented her for giving birth to two girls, and conspired with his family to get rid of them. He took the kids to his farm, sat them down, and threw them into the well and killed them,” Karimnagar Rural Circle Inspector (CI) A Niranjan Reddy told the media.

Mounika said around 1.30 pm on Friday, April 3, Srisailam took the two girls out, asking her to join them in the farm later. When she went looking for them around 3.30 pm, she said Srisailam tried to convince her that the girls had gone missing. The girls’ bodies were found in the well. Suspecting Srisailam, Mounika’s relatives and other village residents reportedly caught Srisailam, assaulted him and handed him over to the police.

The family has alleged that Srisailam also made the girls drink herbicide before throwing them into the well.

“Ever since I had two girls, he has been harassing me over it, abusing the three of us. He would keep harassing me saying I was cursed and I would only give birth to daughters,” Mounika said. She added that in a recent counselling held with village elders, someone mentioned that the daughter would get a share of Srisailam’s property. “I think that was bothering him, that he would have to give the girls a share of his property,” Mounika said, adding that he had also mentioned plans to remarry.