Telangana

Telangana man allegedly drowns pregnant wife, two daughters in his swimming pool

Azharuddin allegedly drowned his wife Farhat and their daughters Umera and Ayesha in his own swimming pool. Police said he had been forcing her to get an abortion for the third time suspecting she would have a daughter, but this time Farhat had refused.
A full-length, outdoor family portrait of four people standing in front of a lush, leafy green tree. On the left, a man with a dark beard wears a white thobe and a red-and-white checkered ghutra. Next to him, a woman with dark hair pulled back wears a green and gold patterned salwar kameez. In front of them stand two young girls with their faces blurred for privacy. The girl on the left wears a long-sleeved, floor-length mauve dress with ruffled sleeves and a silver embellished belt. The girl on the right wears a sleeveless pink and white floral dress with a bow at the waist. The family is standing on a light gray tiled patio under bright, natural light.
Azharuddin, Farhat and their daughters Umera and Ayesha
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TNM Staff
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Azharuddin, a native of Hanamkonda district, allegedly killed his wife Farhat (26) and their two daughters, Umera (8) and Ayesha (6), by drowning them in his swimming pool. According to the police, the couple recently found out that Farhat was pregnant, and Azharuddin had been forcing her to get an abortion. 

Parvathagiri Circle Inspector B Rajagopal told the media that after Umera and Ayesha were born, Azharuddin had already forced Farhat to undergo two abortions on finding out that she would give birth to girls. This time, Farhat refused to get an abortion, which led to a huge fight between the couple, the police officer said. However, it is not yet clear if sex determination was done and the police are reportedly looking into it.

One of Farhat’s relatives also mentioned that when she told her husband and in-laws that she was pregnant again, they asked her to get an abortion saying she could only have girl children. Farhat’s relatives also mentioned that Azharuddin had previously harassed her for giving birth to girls. 

Both Farhat and Azharuddin are from Punnelu village of Inavolu mandal, where Azharuddin also owned a swimming pool. 

On April 1, Azharuddin took his wife and daughters to the swimming pool. The next morning, he reportedly tried to convince her family members that they had all drowned by accident. 

Police, however, said that a murder case has been registered. 

Telangana
Crime

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