Telangana man allegedly drowns pregnant wife, two daughters in his swimming pool

Azharuddin, a native of Hanamkonda district, allegedly killed his wife Farhat (26) and their two daughters, Umera (8) and Ayesha (6), by drowning them in his swimming pool. According to the police, the couple recently found out that Farhat was pregnant, and Azharuddin had been forcing her to get an abortion.

Parvathagiri Circle Inspector B Rajagopal told the media that after Umera and Ayesha were born, Azharuddin had already forced Farhat to undergo two abortions on finding out that she would give birth to girls. This time, Farhat refused to get an abortion, which led to a huge fight between the couple, the police officer said. However, it is not yet clear if sex determination was done and the police are reportedly looking into it.

One of Farhat’s relatives also mentioned that when she told her husband and in-laws that she was pregnant again, they asked her to get an abortion saying she could only have girl children. Farhat’s relatives also mentioned that Azharuddin had previously harassed her for giving birth to girls.

Both Farhat and Azharuddin are from Punnelu village of Inavolu mandal, where Azharuddin also owned a swimming pool.

On April 1, Azharuddin took his wife and daughters to the swimming pool. The next morning, he reportedly tried to convince her family members that they had all drowned by accident.

Police, however, said that a murder case has been registered.