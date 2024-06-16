Telangana: Madrasa in Medak attacked by mob, section 144 imposed

At least four people were injured after a Hindu right-wing mob attacked a Madrasa in Telangana’s Medak district on Saturday night, June 15. According to reports, the Minhaj Ul Uloom Madrasa was transporting cattle to celebrate Bakrid when Hindu right-wing outfits stopped the vehicle near the madrasa, which led to stone pelting between Hindu and Muslim youth. The injured have now been admitted to Princess Esra Hospital for treatment.

The madrasa was attacked when the mob surrounded it an hour later. A video shows the mob carrying sticks, raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram, and attacking cars and other properties. Several people inside the madrasa sustained injuries during the attack and were shifted to a hospital. The mob also allegedly vandalised a hospital where injured people were being treated. The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob.

Medak SP B Bala Swamy told TNM that eight people have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. “Six among them are Hindus and two are Muslims. It is not yet to be confirmed whether they have political affiliations. The arrests were made based on the violence that happened. Six Muslims are absconding, we will arrest them soon,” he said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaddudin Owaisi spoke to Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta and demanded severe action against the mob. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been invoked in the district, with the police increasing patrolling in the area.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said that the orthopaedic hospital near the Medak police station was surrounded by members of the Hindu Vahini and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He added that Muslim shops and establishments were specifically targeted by the mob.