Telangana launches IVF facility in government-run hospital

In a first-of-its kind facility in a Telangana government-run hospital, an In-Vitro Fertility (IVF) centre was inaugurated at Gandhi Hospital on Sunday, October 8. The facility will offer IVF services free of cost for childless couples including all forms of investigations, treatment, hormonal therapy, and follow-ups.

Home Minister Mehmood Ali inaugurated the centre, situated on the fifth floor of the recently opened Maternal and Child Health (MCH) facility. He said this facility would not only serve the local population but also attract people from neighboring states.

This is one of the three such facilities sanctioned by the Telangana government with a total budget of Rs. 16.5 crore. Initially scheduled for completion in 150 days (by December 9), the centre has come up in just 87 days.