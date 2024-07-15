Telangana launches distribution of safety kits for toddy tappers

The Telangana government on Sunday, July 14, launched the distribution of safety kits for toddy tappers from the Goud community. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched the distribution of the 'Katamayya Raksha Kavacham' or safety kits at Lashkarguda village at Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad. As many toddy tappers are losing lives or sustaining serious injuries after falling from trees while extracting toddy, the government has come out with a scheme to distribute safety kits.

Under the initiative by the Telangana State BC Corporation, specialised safety kits have been designed specifically for toddy tappers. These kits, developed in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and a private company, integrate modern technologies to prevent accidents. With advanced safety features tailored to the specific needs of rope climbers, each kit includes six essential devices: ropes, clips, handles, a sling bag, and leg loops.

Revanth Reddy said that the government is committed to extending assistance to people who rely on traditional occupations. He claimed that the Goud community supported and campaigned for Congress to come to power in the elections. "Goud brothers also propagated that the respect of weaker sections will be enhanced only if the Congress comes to power in Telangana. Gouds are known for their fighting spirit and their robustness," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the government will not object to growing palm and Indian date palm trees on the government lands. He suggested to Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao to take up the plantation of palm and Indian Date plam under the Vanamahotsavam programme. An initiative is also proposed to plant such trees on the banks of water bodies, roads, ponds, and canals. The Chief Minister claimed that the Congress government is striving for the upliftment of the weaker sections.

"YSR regime introduced the fee reimbursement scheme for weaker sections. Our government is committed to continuing the fee reimbursement scheme," he said, adding that the government is committed to protecting the culture of the Goud community.

Appealing to the community to provide higher studies to their children to make them reach higher levels, he said, "They should also participate in rebuilding the Telangana state. Your children should grow as lawmakers. Education is the only weapon for weaker sections to become rulers." The Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker G Prasad, and ministers also participated in a community lunch with the Goud community.