Telangana: KTR‘s relative booked for hosting liquor party

The Cyberabad police on Sunday, October 27, booked one person who tested positive for cocaine use at a farmhouse raid in Telangana‘s Janwada. The farmhouse is allegedly owned by Raj Pakala, brother-in-law of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana MLA KT Rama Rao.

The man, identified as Vijay Madduri, has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. He has been sent to the hospital for a blood test. A case has also been registered against Raj Pakala under the Excise Act for facilitating an alleged party at the farmhouse.

Reportedly, a total of 35 people— 21 men and 14 women— attended the farmhouse party on the night of Saturday, October 26. A team of 30 police personnel, excise officials, and Special Operation Team raided the premises in the intervening hours between Saturday and Sunday.

The police found seven bottles containing 10.5 litres of foreign liquor and ten bottles of loose Indian-made liquor stored at the premises without an excise licence.

Three violations were flagged by the police– not taking permission from excise officials, stocking excess foreign liquor, and violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. No arrests have been recorded yet and further investigation is underway.

KT Rama Rao is the son of former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), and the farmhouse raid has triggered a political storm in the state.

Union Minister of State and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged a nexus between the BRS and the Congress government. “Call records must be checked. If police fail to investigate or try to protect anyone, the public will know that BRS and Congress are two sides of the same coin,” he added. BRS sources told TNM that the party was an annual diwali get-together attended by KTR’s family members.