Telangana: KTR slams CM Revanth’s inaction on Megha Engineering

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday, September 14, criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy‘s for not taking action against the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). According to KTR, MEIL is responsible for the collapse of the retaining wall of the Sunkishala project.

On August 1, the retaining wall of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam’s Sunkishala project collapsed. The incident which came to light a week after the collapse, prompted the opposition BRS to slam the ruling Congress for favouring MEIL, the company responsible for the construction.

“Megha Engineering needs to be blacklisted and an enquiry needs to be called. Not a single contract should be awarded to them,” KTR said, adding that the Kodangal Lift irrigation project’s contract was given to Megha Company and Raghava Constructions, a company operated by Cabinet minister Ponguleti Srinivas.