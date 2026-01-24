Telangana: KTR questioned by SIT for seven hours in phone tapping case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the telephone-tapping case on Friday, January 23, questioned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) for over seven hours.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar, who is supervising the SIT, said that KTR was examined in detail. “Relevant aspects of the case were elicited and are being analysed with the evidence on record. He was instructed not to contact or influence any witnesses and informed that he may be summoned again, if required,” Sajjanar said in a statement.

He clarified that Friday’s examination of Rama Rao was conducted solely in connection with a case registered in 2024 relating to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving thousands of citizens from all walks of life, including politicians, businesspersons, journalists, judiciary and eminent personalities.

“It has been noticed that misleading and baseless information is being circulated by certain sections of the media and individuals, claiming that phone interception was done on security grounds and that no illegality was involved. The Investigating Agency is not concerned with such false narratives. The investigation is being conducted strictly in accordance with the law, fairly and professionally,” the Police Commissioner added.