Telangana: KTR files Rs 100 crore defamation suit against minister Konda Surekha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Telangana minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday, October 22. The suit comes in the backdrop of Surekha alleging that KTR was a drug addict and responsible for the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha.

“For far too long, these attacks & attempts to indulge in character assassination through whisper campaigns and social media have gone unchecked, but not anymore,” KTR said.

“I hope this lawsuit serves as a lesson to those who think they can spread cheap rhetoric in the name of political criticism,” he added.