Telangana: KTR attacked allegedly with stones by BJP workers

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, May 9 alleged that he was attacked with stones by the BJP workers during his election campaign in Bhainsa town, Nirmal district.

Along with KTR, BRS candidate Atram Sakku, Boat MLA Anil Jadhav, former Minister Jogu Ramanna and former ZP Chairman Lolam Shyamsunder were on the campaigning vehicle. However, nobody was hurt in the attack.

While KTR was addressing the crowd some saffron-clad protestors, reportedly devotees of Hanuman, displayed placards against the BRS leader and tried to advance towards his vehicle, leading to a tense situation.

The group was protesting against KTR for his recent comment saying “Jai Sri Ram slogans won’t fill your stomach.” On May 3, speaking at the Malkajgiri parliamentary meeting, KTR said, “BRS is a secular party. If kids say ‘Jai Shri Ram’, explain to them that Jai Shri ram slogan won’t fill your stomach. Jai Shri Ram slogan won’t give you a job. We don’t need emotions, but we need employment.”

On seeing the protest by Hanuman devotees KTR warned them that they would be beaten up if they did not stop doing silly things. Police attempted to convince the Hanuman devotees to restrain from their protests but in vain. The Hanuman disciples displayed placards which warned the BRS leader against insulting lord Rama, reported Deccan Chronicle.

In his speech, KTR reportedly questioned the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years. He also asked the protestors if Lord Rama asked them to throw stones at others.

Taking to X, KTR said, “Been getting phone calls about my well being after some BJP goons pelted stones in Bhainsa town at our election campaign meeting. I am perfectly fine and will continue to fight these thugs who can do nothing but spew venom & spread hate in the name of religion.”