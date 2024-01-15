Telangana: KTR alleges Retd jawan’s murder was politically motivated, police deny

Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, January 14 visited the family of Ch Mallesh, a retired jawan who was killed in Gantraopalli village, Peddakothapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district two weeks ago. The victim was a member of the BRS party. KTR alleged that Mallesh’s murder was politically motivated. The police however deny the claim and say that Mallesh was killed due to a family property dispute. Police have arrested Mallesh’s cousin and two others for their involvement in the murder.

Citing the killing of Mallesh, KTR alleged that political violence has been increasing in the state, and said that there is a need to prevent such crimes.

“It is harmful to encourage a culture of violence in politics. The accused must be severely punished. The Congress government and Minister Jupally Krishna Rao must take active measures to deliver justice to the victim's family,” KTR said. He urged the Director General of Police (DGP) and Superintendent of Police (SP) to conduct an impartial investigation into the death of Mallesh.

KTR said that the BRS party would stand by the family of the deceased. Assuring a job for Mallesh's wife, the BRS working president donated Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family.

Nagarkurnool SP, Vaibhav Gaikwad told TNM that Mallesh was killed by his cousin on December 29, 2023 and the investigation was underway. “The accused with the help of two others had killed Mallesh. All the three are taken to custody and the probe is going on. As of now there is no political angle found. It is a family property dispute.”