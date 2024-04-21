Telangana: KCR to embark on 17-day bus yatra from April 24, ahead of LS polls

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is set to kick off the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign with a 17-day statewide bus tour. The former Telangana chief minister will commence the campaign with a roadshow at Miryalaguda on April 24 and end with a public meeting at Siddipet on May 10.

With polling scheduled to take place on May 13 for Telangana’s 17 Lok Sabha seats, KCR will hold roadshows in constituencies to mobilise voters for the BRS party’s candidates.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BRS won 9 out of the 17 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 4, Congress 3, and the AIMIM retained the Hyderabad seat. Five out of nine incumbent MPs resigned from the BRS in the past two months. Among them, three joined the Congress and two joined the BJP. This came as a huge setback for the BRS indicating weakening support for the party on the ground after the recent Assembly elections.

In the Assembly elections held on November 3, 2023, the BRS lost to the Congress, which was led by A Revanth Reddy. The Congress emerged victorious by securing 64 out of the 119 seats while the BRS won 39 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP secured 8 seats, AIMIM 7, and the Community Party of India (CPI) won 1 seat.