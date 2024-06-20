Telangana journalist booked by police for writing post against power cut

A woman journalist from Hyderabad has been booked by the Telangana police on charges of spreading “false propaganda” against the state government. The action was taken after the journalist – Revathi – had flagged a complaint of a woman who was allegedly harassed by a lineman from Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL).

According to Revathi, the woman had complained on X (formerly Twitter) about experiencing frequent power outages, and the lineman who came to resolve the issue instead threatened her to delete her post. The newly-formed Congress government is being widely criticised for power disruptions, a situation which was not prevalent under the previous BRS government.

As Revathi’s post went viral with many criticising the inefficiency of the government, the LB Nagar police under Rachakonda Commissionerate filed a case on her on June 19, based on the complaint of M Dileep, Assistant Engineer at the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL).

The journalist was booked under section 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and 66 D (cheats by personation) of the IT Act. She was accused of making false allegations.

On June 18, Revathi wrote, “A woman from LB Nagar, Hyderabad was terrorized by an unexpected incident today. Tired of the frequent power cuts, she wrote an X post about the incident and a lineman drops at her residence and demands her to delete the post. She called the electricity department and told them about this. Requested them not to send them such people to threaten her. The official then tells her that she should call them and not post about it because there is too much pressure on the electricity department from the ‘people above’. I cross checked the incident, there is a recording of the incident but the woman didn’t want me to share it here because she fears for her safety!”