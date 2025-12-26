Telangana: Jayesh Ranjan made head of HMDA metro area, no longer Special CS for industry

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a major bureaucratic overhaul, senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Jayesh Ranjan has been transferred. Jayesh earlier served as the Special Chief Secretary and CEO for the Industry and Investment Cell in the Chief Minister’s Office. He will now be serving as the Special Chief Secretary for the Metropolitan Area and Urban Development (under HMDA) limits, duly relieving Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao from the post.

"Transferring an experienced and competent IAS officer like Jayesh Ranjan especially ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos that is to be held next year will hurt the interests of the state," a colleague of Jayesh Ranjan who worked with him for past WEF summits told TNM.

The bureaucratic changes were announced on Thursday, December 25 by the Telangana government. Jayesh will, however, continue to hold the additional charge of Special Chief Secretary for Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture (YAT&C), Sports, and Director of Archaeology. K Ramakrishna Rao shall continue to remain as the Special Chief Secretary and CEO of the Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) for the Industry and Investment Cell and the Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED).