Telangana Jagruthi president Kavitha expresses solidarity with victims of Velugumatla demolition

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday, March 9, expressed solidarity with families affected by the demolition of houses in Telangana’s Velugumatla village. The demolition carried out by the Telangana Congress government took place in the Vinoba colony on February 24.

The Velugumatla demolitions have been a talking point in Telangana for over a fortnight. Around 600 houses razed in the Vinoba colony of the village were built on land distributed under the Bhoodan and Gramdan Act. The state government claims that the land has been encroached upon. The Bhoodan and Gramdan Act was passed by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state government in 1965 and subsequently adopted by Telangana after bifurcation.

Under the Act, a parcel of land is given as a gift or bhoodan in keeping with the 1951 Bhoodan Movement initiated by freedom fighter Vinoba Bhave. The Act enables the legal transfer of donated land to a Bhoodan Board for redistribution to landless, poor farmers.